FA Cup: Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Brentford as four get 8/10

Jose Sa - 7

A pretty standard evening for Sa. Nothing he could do for the goal and he was fairly quiet after that, aside from one big save in the second half.

Nelson Semedo - 7

A good display from Semedo, who is in a good run of consistency in a good season for him under the new head coach.

Santi Bueno - 7

Bueno is starting to look more comfortable in a Wolves shirt every time we see him play. He still has work to do to look completely unflappable, but he did little wrong against Brentford.

Max Kilman - 8

Head to every ball and stepped out of defence beautifully in possession. Kilman is playing some of his best football at the minute.

Toti Gomes - 8

An ever present and reliable force, Toti Gomes is consistent and dependable. A brilliant defender.

Matt Doherty - 6

Doherty did not do a lot wrong in this game but he also failed to make a big impact going forward.

Joao Gomes - 5

Having played just nine minutes before being sent off, it's tough to give Gomes a mark any higher than five. He'll learn and come back stronger.

Tommy Doyle - 8

A very astute performance, particularly as his job became much harder once Gomes was sent off. Doyle was excellent on the ball and showed good awareness, while the highlight came with his screamer of a goal.

Pablo Sarabia - 7

A good display from Sarabia, who popped up in good positions, looked after the ball well and looked a threat before he came off for Neto, who was electric.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde - 7

A slightly more workmanlike performance from Bellegarde who put in a lot of running for the 10 men of Wolves and didn't have as much of an impact in attack. He did his job well in tough circumstances.

Matheus Cunha - 8

A magnificent footballer in the form of his career, Cunha is excelling in that left pocket. He runs all day for the team, is superb in the transition and looks dangerous every time he touches the ball. He caused Brentford all sorts of problems once again.

Substitutes

Pedro Neto (for Sarabia, 55), 8, Tawanda Chirewa (for Bellegarde, 90).

Subs not used: King, Mosquera, Keto-Diyawa, Barnett, Griffiths, Hodge, Kalajdzic.