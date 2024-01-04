Returning Wolves defender to make matchday squad against Brentford

The 22-year-old centre-back spent 10 months on loan at American side FC Cincinnati, where a successful spell took the club to the Eastern Conference Final, which they lost to Columbus Crew.

Mosquera returned to Wolves in December and had a short break before training with the first team again.

With a potential loan to the Championship on the cards, Mosquera will now be in the matchday squad for tomorrow’s FA Cup clash with Brentford.

“He’ll be in the squad (to play Brentford),” head coach Gary O’Neil said.

“He’s trained well. We haven’t done loads of big stuff this week, so there hasn’t really been an opportunity to see him in an 11v11.