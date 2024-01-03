Wolves in talks to sign brother of first team star

The 18-year-old, who has come through the academy at Paris Saint-Germain, impressed during pre-season with the French giants last summer.

But a lack of first team options for the teenager, who can play as an attacking midfielder or winger, saw him loaned out to Italian second tier side Sampdoria.

Lemina has only played once in the league for the club and is set to be recalled from his loan by PSG.

Wolves are now ready to swoop and are in talks to sign him on loan for the rest of the season with an option to buy in the summer.

The two teams are yet to come to an agreement, but talks are progressing and Wolves hope to complete it.

He is expected to train with the first team but is unlikely to make an instant impact in the Premier League, with Wolves keen to nurture his talent.

Older brother Mario has been a stand-out performer for Wolves this season but missed the win over Everton after being given compassionate leave following the death of his father.

It is understood reuniting Noah and Mario at Molineux during this difficult time would be a welcome boost to the family.

Meanwhile, Wolves are reluctant to allow Sasa Kalajdzic to leave unless they can sign a replacement striker.

The Austrian is attracting lots of interest from Germany with Eintracht Frankfurt and Wolfsburg reportedly in talks over a loan move.

However, with Wolves' small squad, the club are not interested in allowing Kalajdzic to depart unless they can bring in a replacement.

If they can bring a number nine in, they could send Kalajdzic on loan for more game time.

The club are keen to sign a striker and winger this month but must still be cautious of their financial constraints.