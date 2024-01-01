Hwang Hee-Chan: Victory was for Mario

The midfielder flew back to France before the game and did not feature at Molineux after receiving the news.

Max Kilman and Matheus Cunha celebrated their goals in the 3-0 win by holding up Lemina’s shirt, as the home supporters chanted his name, and Hwang says the squad wanted to win for him.

When asked about the game, Hwang said: “Personally to be honest, I was disappointed not to get my goal in the end, but I’m delighted to have such a great win at home in our last game of the year.

“Even though I didn’t score, I’m just happy and also today’s match was special for us. Mario heard the sudden sad news yesterday morning and as a team we were determined to play for Mario and his family.

“I’m happy the result was positive. I hope it gives Mario at least a little bit of hope at this difficult time for him.”

Hwang was a constant threat throughout the game, despite failing to add to his goal tally this season. With 11 strikes to his name, Hwang is in the form of his career and puts it down to Gary O’Neil’s influence.

He added: “I feel a lot more comfortable. The manager knows my strengths and the team’s strengths very well.

“He always has detailed tactics according to each opponent we come up against and we have been following them well as a team in general.

“I think that opened up great opportunities and, as you could see on the pitch, many of our players had scoring chances. I feel as a team we were well prepared.”

The win over Everton was Hwang’s last as he now leaves for the Asian Cup with South Korea.

Hwang said: “The Asian Cup is always a special tournament for us. I’ve only now finished my last game for Wolves before I go off, so now it is time to switch my head to Asian Cup mode.

“I have played half of a season without breaks and now I will rest one or two days first. Once I join the national team, I will prepare for the tournament to play for the country with national pride as always.

“Our aim is definitely to win the trophy. It is going to be a long period to be out there with the team. It will be our aim as a team to overcome any difficulties.”