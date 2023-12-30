Wolves to wear black armbands against Everton in memory of Mario Lemina's father

The midfielder is expected to miss today's clash at Molineux after flying back to France yesterday.

His father has been seriously ill in hospital for the last two months and sadly passed away on Friday morning.

Lemina's team-mates will now wear armbands throughout today's fixture, while Wolves fans are planning to chant Lemina's name in the fifth minute to match his squad number.

The 30-year-old has been in sensational form for Wolves with opening goals in the last two games against Chelsea and Brentford, to go with man-of-the-match displays.