Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Chelsea as two players get 9/10

Jose Sa - 6

A strange afternoon for Sa, who made a number of blunders but made up for them with saves. He was then more organised in the second half.

Nelson Semedo - 7

Semedo was struggling against Sterling in the early stages of the game, but once he found his feet he did well at both ends of the pitch.

Max Kilman - 8

Kilman was caught flat-footed for the Chelsea goal, but he was otherwise an organised leader in a strong defence.

Craig Dawson - 6

A poor first half was improved upon in the second, but Dawson unfortunately went off injured after a good block to deny Sterling.

Toti Gomes - 8

A fairly solid display from the normally reliable defender. Good in the air, quick in his recovery and comfortable on the ball. His clearance off the line was huge.

Rayan Ait-Nouri - 7

A good full return from injury for Ait-Nouri who impressed going forward, as ever, and did well in defence.

Mario Lemina - 9

A monumental display from Lemina, who ran the show for Wolves. He carried the team when they were struggling in the first half, and improved on that with a well-deserved goal.

Joao Gomes - 9

Particularly in the second half, Gomes was outstanding. He covered every blade of grass, ran all day for the team and won so many tackles when Wolves were holding on.

Pablo Sarabia - 7

A quieter performance overall but a good assist for Sarabia, who improved in the second half.

Hwang Hee-chan - 7

After some poor performances of late, Hwang was much better against Chelsea and was dangerous in the second 45.

Matheus Cunha - 7

Often the hardest worker in the room, Cunha ran himself into the ground for the team and was out on his feet when he came off.

Substitutes

Santi Bueno (for Dawson, 70), 7, Tommy Doyle (for Sarabia, 75), 6, Hugo Bueno (for Ait-Nouri, 86), 7, Matt Doherty (for Cunha, 86), 7.

Subs not used: Bentley, Barnett, Hesketh, Chirewa, Kalajdzic.