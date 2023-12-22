Liam Keen and Nathan Judah's Wolves predicted XI vs Chelsea

Liam Keen's Wolves XI

Although it is hoped Pedro Neto will return to the squad on Sunday, I would be very surprised to see Wolves risk him from the start.

The same goes for Rayan Ait-Nouri who came through more than 20 minutes against West Ham, but may need more minutes before getting a start after his painful ankle knock.

With that in mind, I can see Gary O’Neil making two changes, with the first being the fit Jose Sa coming back in for Dan Bentley.