Hwang Hee-chan signs new Wolves contract

The forward has been a revelation this season with nine goals in all competitions, eight of which have come in the Premier League.

Despite already being on a deal until 2026, Wolves have now rewarded the South Korean for his impressive campaign with a new contract until 2028, which will also see him handed a healthy wage increase.

Sporting director Matt Hobbs said: “Since Hee-chan arrived, it’s not always been plain sailing, but he’s always given everything for the club. Now, the fans are really appreciating what he’s doing on the pitch, he’s scoring goals and is an important part of Gary’s team. It’s fully deserved for what he’s doing on and off the pitch.

“Form always dominates these sorts of decisions, but Hee-chan’s bought into the club, he loves the area, and you can see the love he has for the fans. This fits really nicely and gives us some longevity with him on a longer contact, being such an important player for us.

“It shows good players can see what’s going on at Compton and what we’re trying to build. We’re resetting the club and moving forward again, and they want to be part of that project. For important players, praising the manager and coaching staff in the media can be easy, but this shows real commitment and belief.”

Hwang added: “I’m really happy to stay here and I just want to say thank you to my teammates, our staff, my family and the fans. I’m really happy to stay at Wolves. I’m enjoying playing here and enjoying everything, life and football. I have very good teammates and players, and everything here is amazing. I just want to keep playing well and I’m ready to give everything.

“Nine goals makes me, of course, happy. But I really want to say to my teammates, coaching staff and family, thank you. I couldn’t do it alone, goals and assists. I learn a lot from my coaching staff, that’s why my goals are for the team. I will try my best and try to help my team.”