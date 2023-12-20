Premier League strugglers Nottingham Forest appoint former Wolves boss Nuno

The 49-year-old had been heavily linked with a move to the City Ground - and the club confirmed the appointment on Wednesday morning following the sacking of Steve Cooper.

It marks a return to the top flight for Nuno, whose last spell in England came at Tottenham Hotspur in 2021.

He joined Spurs on the back of his successful four year spell at Molineux - where he took the club back into the Premier League, winning the Championship title in the 2017/2018 season.

Nuno then led Wolves to successive seventh placed finishes in their first two seasons back in the top flight - before taking the club to the quarter-finals of the Europa League in 2019/20.

He left the West Midlands and joined Spurs but was sacked after just 17 games in charge of the London club.

And he joins Forest following a spell in Saudi Arabia, where he led Al-Ittihad to a league and cup double last season.

He now has the task of leading Forest to survival - with the side sitting 17th in the table after five defeats in their last six games.

The former Wolves boss won't be making a return to Molineux this season - however he will face his former side in April with Wolves set to make the trip to the City Ground.