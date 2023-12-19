Dave Edwards: No Molineux festive action for me - but I'm still positive about Wolves' position

We have a tradition in our household where my wife and the children go to the Christmas panto in Shrewsbury. When we saw the fixture date my son and I very delicately put the subject on the table – and my son is very disappointed not to be going to the game!

But it’s a family tradition for us, so that’s how it is. I’m not a great fan of the date but only because I’m missing it. I don’t think it’s the worst thing.

As a player I wouldn’t have minded it, I think I’d have been able to enjoy Christmas Day a little bit more, as a recovery day. Then playing a day or two after Boxing Day.

I probably feel mostly for the Chelsea fans travelling up to Wolverhampton on Christmas Eve and the difficulty in trying to get back. If Wolves win it might be a nice tradition the home fans will want to keep!

Everyone has different things going on in their personal lives and Christmas is a time where you do tend to travel to see family or things organised, there will no doubt be loads of fans who won’t make it to Molineux on Sunday who otherwise would have.