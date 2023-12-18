Max Kilman outlines why Wolves were soundly beaten at West Ham

A first half brace from Mohammed Kudus, and a third from Jarrod Bowen, condemned Wolves to a poor defeat in which they handed the Hammers all three goals.

Kilman criticised Wolves’ disappointing play in possession and the manner in which they conceded the goals, on a difficult afternoon for the side.

He said: “It’s very tough to take. We gave the ball away too many times and it cost us.

“A bad transition, we gave the ball away too cheaply, and they caught us on the counter-attack.

“Three goals that we could have easily avoided and we should have been in the game still.

“We didn’t take care in our passes and were sloppy. You get punished in the Premier League and that’s what happened. The offside goal was unfortunate, if that goes in it could have been a bit different. It’s a difficult day.”

Wolves did improve in the second half and had much more possession and created chances, before scoring a well-worked goal through Pablo Sarabia that was chalked offside.