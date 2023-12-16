West Ham v Wolves preview: Gary O’Neil looking to kick-on after lacklustre showing

Wolves travel to the capital on the back of picking up four points against Burnley and Nottingham Forest at Molineux, despite two lacklustre performances.

Now, O’Neil is eager to see an improvement in the team’s display as they aim to upset the odds against the Hammers.

“The two home games were not exhilarating by any stretch, but four points from two Premier League games at home is a good return,” O’Neil said.

“If you take four points from every set of two home games, you’re in a good spot. It was a good return and the lads did well to make sure they took points from them, as they were tight games and different tests to what we’ve encountered so far.

“We’re looking to improve the performance level at West Ham because it will be a tough test.

“They’re going well, fairly high up the league and always good at home. It will be a really stern test for us that we need to perform well in to give ourselves a chance of taking points.”

For O’Neil it will be a return to the club he featured for as a player between 2011 and 2013.

The 40-year-old is full of praise for West Ham, but also believes Wolves are capable of taking all three points if they put their best foot forward.

He said: “I loved my time there. As a Millwall fan growing up, with my dad and grandad both supporting Millwall, there was a small bit made of me playing for West Ham.

“But it’s very different from being a 12-year-old fan to being a professional footballer!

“I loved my time there. An incredible club. A big club as well, I didn’t realise how big it was until I arrived there.

“They have a massive following and support. I have fond memories of my time there. They’ve managed to progress and are in a good place, and we’re really looking forward to this game.

“It’s a game that we can go there and try and give the best version of ourselves, which gives us a really good chance of winning the game.”

On the stadium experience, he added: “The Boleyn Ground was incredible – I loved playing there, the atmosphere was exceptional, especially when I look back at some of the games of their last year there and the atmosphere they created.

“The London Stadium is different but has given the club an opportunity to progress financially and move on to things that maybe they wouldn’t have been able to.

“If there is a slight trade-off it’s that the atmosphere is different. They’re still a good side there so there’s no real advantage of playing them at the London Stadium versus the Boleyn Ground.”

It is expected that Wolves will be given a boost by Rayan Ait-Nouri returning from injury for tomorrow’s game, but – after a nasty ankle knock – he may not make the starting XI.