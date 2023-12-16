West Ham v Wolves: Gary O'Neil receives glowing praise from Hammers boss David Moyes

The Hammers come into the game after a 2-0 Europa League win over Freiburg on Thursday evening, although they have some improvement to make after a 5-0 thrashing to Fulham in their last Premier League outing.

Wolves are their next test and Moyes was quick to compliment former Hammers midfielder O’Neil.

He said: “Gary O’Neil has done a great job, and did a good job at Bournemouth as well. Young coaches need these opportunities and I think he’s doing a really good job. He’s got Wolves looking very steady but we’ve got our job to do.

“Wolves have always been a good side, good teams with good players. They’ve had some very experienced managers but I also think Gary has come in and done a good job.

“There are obviously differences but they’re doing well.”

Moyes has a quick turnaround in fixtures and needs to assess Edson Alvarez, who took a knock to his hip on Thursday.

He added: “I don’t think there is enough time between games, but does that mean I’m going to rotate loads? I don’t know yet. It depends on how the players are doing, their energy levels, and how we feel the lads are doing in the games.

“This time of year comes with a heavy work load for all teams.”

West Ham will hope to have Alvarez available after his starring role against Freiburg, where he scored and assisted.

Moyes said: “I think he has made a big impression very quickly. He’s helped us to get some big results.

“He’s settled in quickly. I think he’s still getting used to the Premier League, the intensity and the number of games. Players from abroad, for example, aren’t always used to playing at this time of the year. But he’s doing very well and settled in well.”