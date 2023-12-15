How many points have Wolves lost to VAR controversy and where would they be following correct decisions?

Gary O’Neil has had to face regular questions about referees, VAR and the impact it is having on the game after Wolves have fallen victim to decisions that have been universally condemned.

As a result, Wolves have missed out on well-earned points that could have seen them higher up the table, and here we look back on all the controversial decisions so far this season.

Manchester United v Wolves – August 14

Wolves started the season with a magnificent display at Old Trafford, but found themselves 1-0 down going into the dying embers of added time.

Late on, Andre Onana came to claim a cross and the United goalkeeper missed it, before wiping out Wolves striker Sasa Kalajdzic.

A penalty was not given and a VAR check did not overturn it, before an apology came from the PGMOL after the game.

Points lost – one

Luton v Wolves – September 23

With Wolves winning 1-0, Joao Gomes was penalised for an incredibly harsh penalty when a cross cannoned off his foot and onto his arm, in a decision that was not in keeping with the spirit of the game.

Luton scored their penalty and the 10 men of Wolves had to settle for a point on the road.

Earlier in the game, too, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde was given a straight red card for a kick-out at Tom Lockyer. Although this decision was less controversial, some supporters felt it was harsh, and arguably Lockyer should have been given some sort of punishment for holding Bellegarde down and instigating the incident.