West Ham v Wolves: Who's out and who's a doubt

But will Sunday's game come too soon for some star names? Head coach Gary O'Neil gave the latest injury update in his pre-match press conference.

Rayan Ait-Nouri - 75% chance

Ait-Nouri managed a small bit of training before the Forest game and even more this week as he creeps closer to a return from an ankle injury.

And the hope is that he will be available on Sunday.

O'Neil said: "Rayan should be back and available, hopefully. He came through training well today."

Pedro Neto - 0% chance

Neto is closing in on a timely return to action after a hamstring strain.

He is, however, much more likely to make the squad for the Christmas Eve fixture against Chelsea than he is this weekend against West Ham.

When asked if he's training with the group, O'Neil added: "No, not just yet. He won't be involved in the West Ham game, but we're really hopeful he'll be in the matchday squad for the Chelsea game.

"If he isn't in the matchday squad for Chelsea it doesn't mean there's been a huge setback. He's really close, but with the nature of the injury being close still isn't enough.

"We need to make sure he's right. If everything goes perfectly, I'm hopeful he'll be seen before Christmas."

Joe Hodge - 0% chance

Hodge has been upping the intensity in training after shoulder surgery, but he is not quite ready to play Premier League football yet.

O'Neil said: "He's not back in training yet. There's been no final sign-off from the surgeon on being able to do full contact.

"He's doing everything else, running at full speed and doing loads of ball work on his own, but he's still not fully back in training."