Gary O'Neil sends message to Wolves supporters over Jonny Castro Otto incident

The Spaniard, who was a key member of the Nuno Espirito Santo era that took Wolves into the Europa League, is currently banished from first team training and games after a serious training ground incident.

Jonny had an altercation with under-21s star Tawanda Chirewa in training before allegedly spitting at a staff member and then smashing a TV and damaging a table tennis table in the players’ room.

The defender will not join the first team until the end of January and although O’Neil has hinted there could be a way back for him, it is understood the club will target a move in the transfer window.

“I don’t want to go into details of what did and didn’t happen and Jonny has had a fantastic time at this football club,” O’Neil said.

“That can still continue. Somebody making a mistake definitely shouldn’t define what you’ve been to the football club.

“I’ve made a million mistakes, I’m sure we all have. Jonny will have his thoughts on the situation.

“You make a mistake, we deal with the mistake and everybody moves on. That’s where we are.

“It’s been dealt with. Jonny is still a fantastic player for the football club and has been involved in some incredible moments here. Some fantastic seasons.

“Things happen in football, they’re dealt with and we move on. We’ll see what happens in the future.”

When asked how involved he was in the decision to ban Jonny from first team duties, O’Neil added: “Everything impacts the group and I’m always on top of everything that can impact what we’re trying to be and what we are, positive or negative.

“I was involved in all of the decision making around it. People above me made decisions as well, but I was involved in all discussions and we landed on what we think is best for the group and the football club.”

Jonny could have left in the summer with Spanish side Getafe among those interested and he is now expected to depart in the coming weeks.

When asked directly if Jonny will leave in January, O’Neil said: “The statement from the club told you everything at the moment really. He’s going to stay out of our group until (the end of) January and then we’ll see where everything is.

“There’s no further update or more detail I can add to that. Jonny will continue to work and play with the under-21s until then.”