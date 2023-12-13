Key Wolves forward set to sign contract extension

The nine-goal top scorer will put pen-to-paper on a new four-and-a-half year deal which will keep him at Molineux until 2028 and make him one of the club’s top earners.

Wolves were keen to reward the South Korea international, who still had two-and-a-half years left to run on his existing deal, for his performances during an excellent start to the season which has seen him become an integral part of Gary O’Neil’s team.

Hwang, who initially joined Wolves on loan from RB Leipzig in 2021 before later completing a £14million deal, has already surpassed the tallies of the club’s top scorers from each of the last three seasons, after being utilised both out wide and as a central striker.

It is understood his new deal will also include the option for an extra year.

Speaking recently about Hwang’s performances and the talks over a new deal, head coach O’Neil said: “It’s important. Channy is here for quite a while anyway, it’s not as if his contract is running down, so he is settled and he loves it here. Me and him get on really well.

“But it’s important we sign the deal, he’s rewarded for the work he has done and we make sure we secure his services.”