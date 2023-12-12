Dave Edwards says Wolves fans should be happy with last week's return

Although they were two teams who Wolves would expect to beat, they are points on the board, and it gets them back to winning ways after two defeats in London.

It is a positive return. I do not think it played out on the pitch as fans would have hoped. It was a really good win against Burnley, Wolves did not play well, and the Clarets made it really difficult.

In both games in fact, they looked a touch lethargic, but they did enough to win the game against Burnley. They did not hit the heights we have seen from Gary O’Neil’s team so far this season.

Every other game we can probably say they have been at it, from an intensity point of view, but Burnley came to spoil it. I touched on it in my column last week and sometimes the atmosphere at Molineux on a Tuesday night can be hard to get going.

Hwang Hee-chan scored an excellent goal to continue his good form, and it was a really big win.

The disappointment will come from the Nottingham Forest game, after a 5-0 loss at Fulham they were there for the taking.