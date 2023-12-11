Wolves Fans' Verdict v Nottingham Forest: A borefest!

Rob Cartwright

This was a dire game. Two teams devoid of any real quality. I would think Forest are happy with the point, after making 7 changes to the team and a manager looking down the barrel of a gun.

They had the best chances to score a winner; not sure how Wolves achieved a higher XG on Match of the Day.

I make that four poor performances on the trot from Wolves and some worrying consistencies. The slow build up play is so frustrating. We allow any team to reorganise when they lose possession. We are painfully slow, especially at home.

Perhaps we are missing Neto as an outlet, but we do not attack in sufficient numbers. If a wing-back does get down the wing there is inevitably no one to cross to.

Turning backwards with the ball so often makes for a borefest!

Why oh why do we not play a proper centre forward. A target man. To bring Sasa on for the four minutes of added time is scandalous and not fair on the player.

Finally, these professional athletes of ours and not one can beat the first defender with a corner!

So we have 70 per cent possession and did little with it. Forest scored against the run of play and for 70 minutes played five defenders, plus three defensive midfielders.

We broke through with the only piece of quality to split their line of defence.

We were unable to repeat that quality and were truly awful in the second half. It was totally boring and even the fans’ VAR protests became a damp squib!

My man of the match was Dawson. Lemina did well too but I can’t think of anyone else. Bueno and Toti were poor, both giving the ball away far too often. Gomes and Cunha were just ordinary. Hwang didn’t seem to get involved and had no chance to add to his goal streak.

The changes made in the second half appeared to make no difference whatsoever; if anything they disrupted us!

West Ham and Chelsea will be tough games. We need three or four points from these to maintain our status amongst the also ran!

