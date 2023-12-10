Star forward Matheus Cunha sends message to Wolves team-mates

Wolves recovered from a loss at Arsenal to beat Burnley in midweek and take a point against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, in an action-packed week of festive fixtures.

Although Cunha and his team-mates were visibly disappointed with the stalemate and feel they have plenty to work on, they were content with the four points gained.

“It’s hard, when you play at home you always want to win three points,” Cunha said. “It’s very important. Even though we know today was a difficult game we were really focused on getting three points.

“But it wasn’t there so we need to keep going and do everything we can to get three points. We got points, but I think with the group we had we could have done more.

“From this feeling at the start of the season we didn’t know how good we are, but in came the manager and gave us a lot of confidence.

“Our team-mates are very good with him also and after this we understand our level and want to be top and our goals are a bit more high.

“But we also need to understand that the Premier League is hard, three games in a week is also hard and we don’t have a big squad.

“But we need to keep going and I think it is a positive week.”

Wolves have made big strides under Gary O’Neil this season with high-profile wins and general consistency in the top flight, after a tumultuous summer.

But Cunha remains ambitious over what the team can achieve this season as they target a top-half finish. He added: “We feel like we can improve, and we need to improve more and we feel like our level is very good and we can do more to put us in another position — top 10 or something like that.

“Our mentality is to put us there but we need to understand that we have to keep going and every single game in the Premier League is tough but we are happy, it’s a positive week and a good week.”

To achieve that finish, Wolves will need players to make the difference on the field and Cunha is currently in his best patch of form since making the £43million switch to Molineux almost a year ago.

With three goals and two assists in the last five games, Cunha says his off field happiness is now translating to the pitch.

“I think I always I say the same, when everyone is happy the good things come along,” he said. “I feel incredible with my team-mates, with the staff and with Gary and I can show everything on the pitch.

“I hope I can keep this level to help myself and the team, which is the most important point, with assists and goals I hope we get more three points.

“I think I can show everything outside, on the pitch. I am happy, my family is happy and good things are coming.”