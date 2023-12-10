Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Nottingham Forest as four get 7/10

Jose Sa - 6

On his return to the team, Sa was hesitant and indecisive for the Forest goal, but made one good save in particular to keep it at 1-1.

Nelson Semedo - 6

The right-wing-back was too negative with his backwards passing when in advanced areas, but had a decent game overall.

Max Kilman - 5

After a superb run of remarkable consistency, Kilman had an off day. He was poor in possession.

Craig Dawson - 6

A solid afternoon for Dawson who was rarely in trouble and was composed in his performance.

Toti Gomes - 5

A disappointing afternoon for the normally reliable Toti, who was careless in possession and often recovering after mistakes.

Hugo Bueno - 6

Bueno had a terrible opening 20 minutes but recovered to put in a more measured display throughout the rest of the game.

Joao Gomes - 7

Gomes was superb in the first half and made a number of big tackles. He was quieter in the second half.

Mario Lemina - 7

In contention for Wolves’ player-of-the-match with a dominating first half performance, followed by a good second half.

Pablo Sarabia - 7

Sarabia provided a very good assist for the equaliser and was lively throughout the game. A much better performance from the experienced player.

Hwang Hee-chan - 5

Hwang looked knackered and as a result, never got into the game. He was largely anonymous and struggled against the physical Forest defence.

Matheus Cunha - 7

With another goal to his name, Cunha is in excellent form and deserves all the plaudits for his impact. A very intelligent player in his best form since arriving in England.

Substitutes

Boubacar Traore (for Lemina, 61), 6, Matt Doherty (for H.Bueno, 68), 5, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (for Sarabia, 68), 5, Sasa Kalajdzic (for Cunha, 91).

Subs not used: Bentley, S.Bueno, Doyle, Chirewa, Silva.