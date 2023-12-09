Wolves fans stage protest against VAR

Gary O'Neil's side have been on the wrong end of several contentious decisions this season, which has caused fury among the Wolves staff, players and supporters, while their anger has been widely supported by the football community.

Protests against VAR

In response to the controversy, supporters' group Old Gold Pack have raised money to stage a protest ahead of and during the game at Molineux today.

Around 5,000 placards have been printed calling for an end to VAR and have been handed out to fans outside Molineux and in city centre pubs ahead of kick-off.

Protests against VAR

Banners have also been produced with the slogan 'enough is enough', as fans rage against referee controversy and inconsistency.

Supporters are also planning to continue this protest inside Molineux once the game kicks off at 3pm.