Liam Keen comment: Key Wolves man pushes his claims after ‘world class’ heroics

In a game that would normally cause Wolves some problems, they overcame those tests to take all three points.

The win was the most important factor on a freezing night at Molineux, but others caught the eye and gave Gary O’Neil food for thought.

Job done

It was anything but a pretty game and not one the neutrals will remember, but for Wolves it was a job well done and another hurdle crossed.

Struggling Burnley may have been coming off a 5-0 win, but they were very passive and happy to sit in and defend, as Wolves held possession but did little with it.

The fine margins of the game meant two big moments resulted in Wolves taking the win, but it is important to note that the team did manage the game professionally in the second half.

At no point did they allow Burnley back into the game, when in previous years Wolves would invite pressure and make it a difficult ending to the fixture.

They saw the game out easily, had more chances to score, but it was very much ‘job done’ with three points secured.