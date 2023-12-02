Steve Bull: Wolves players still have plenty to learn after latest VAR fury

We huffed and puffed throughout the game against Fulham after a bad start, and we weren’t as good as we were against Tottenham.

But we gave it a good go, showed some guts and spirit to come back from 1-0 down and 2-1 down, and I thought we’d clinched a point.

We’re all fed up of VAR and saying the same things every week, but the only way you can avoid that is to stop making the mistakes in the first place.

We can’t keep giving the officials the opportunity to make a decision and make a mistake. The lads have to learn not to get into these silly situations in the box, where penalties can be given.