Wolves starlet to be included in first team squad for trip to Arsenal

The head coach is a big fan of the attacker, who only joined the club from Ipswich in September.

The 20-year-old has shone for the under-21s and travelled with the first team to recent away matches, but has yet to make the squad.

Now, with a number of injury and suspension issues in the team, O'Neil has confirmed Chirewa will be in the Wolves squad at the Emirates tomorrow.

"Tawanda will be in the match day squad tomorrow," O'Neil said.

"He's a good footballer, good physically and good with the ball.