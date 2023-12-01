Pablo Sarabia makes Wolves apology

The Spaniard’s late goal and assist earned Wolves a comeback win over Spurs, but despite that he remained an unused substitute at Fulham on Monday.

Sarabia then seemed to question why he was not used in that game when replying to a fan on Instagram, and O’Neil revealed he spoke to the forward about the incident.

“I welcome disappointment, but Pablo knows how I feel about the social media post and I know how Pablo feels about it,” O’Neil said.