Arsenal v Wolves: Who's out and who's a doubt

The head coach's biggest challenge will be in midfield with two key players missing, although Craig Dawson returning from his suspension will be a boost.

Rayan Ait-Nouri - 0% chance

After hobbling off in the first half against Fulham, Wolves will be without the in-form Ait-Nouri for tomorrow's game.

O'Neil said: "Rayan rolled his ankle. We're hoping it's not too serious, but it's one of those that you carry on with once the pain settles down.

"But also, depending on how painful it is, it can drag on a bit longer than we would hope. It depends on Rayan and how quickly he can recover from it. He'll miss tomorrow, but we're hopeful he can play a big part next week."

Pedro Neto - 0% chance

Neto's recent social media post implied he is nearing a return and the winger is certainly closing in on his comeback from a hamstring strain.

However, the trip to Arsenal will come too soon for the attacker, who will target upcoming games for his return.

O'Neil said: "Pedro is back on the grass doing some running. It's going well, but he won't play this Saturday.

"We're hopeful of getting him back with the group fairly soon. There's no date set on it but we're getting closer and Pedro's excited."

Mario Lemina - 0% chance

After picking up his fifth booking of the season on Monday night, Lemina will now be suspended for one game.

Losing the experienced midfielder will be a huge blow to Wolves, as they prepare to face a stern challenge at the Emirates.

Joao Gomes - 0% chance

Lemina's midfield partner Joao Gomes will also be suspended after picking up five yellow cards, forcing O'Neil into some changes.

Tommy Doyle and Boubacar Traore are expected to take their place in the middle of the park.

Joe Hodge - 0% chance

Hodge is back around the team and on the grass, after his shoulder surgery, but is expected to be out for a couple more weeks yet.

"Joe is still unavailable," O'Neil said.

Nathan Fraser - 50% chance

A frustrating knock is keeping the young striker sidelined, but is is closer than ever to returning.

"It might be too early for Nathan (to play tomorrow at Arsenal)," O'Neil said.

"There's a decision to be made on him. He's only trained a couple of days and we decided the under-21s game the other day was too early for him.

"We've pencilled in next Wednesday's under-21s game for him to make his return."