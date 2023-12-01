Arsenal v Wolves – Liam Keen & Nathan Judah's predicted line-up

But regardless, Wolves will be up against it with Arsenal pushing to go top of the Premier League.

Liam Keen's Wolves XI

Liam Keen's predicted XI

With suspensions and injury concerns, Gary O'Neil is likely to make at least four changes when Wolves face Arsenal tomorrow.

With Mario Lemina and Joao Gomes suspended, it makes sense to see Tommy Doyle and Boubacar Traore handed a start, on what will be a big opportunity for the midfield pair.