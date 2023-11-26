Marco Silva lays down challenge to Fulham striker Raul Jimenez ahead of Wolves reunion

Mexico striker Jimenez scored 57 goals in 166 appearances during his five seasons at Molineux before Fulham signed him for a reported £5million fee in July.

Silva, whose side face Wolves at Craven Cottage, said: "We all know it's always special when you play against your former club when you were there for so long and were such an important player.

"He scored so many goals for that football club. Everyone loves him there, we know that.

"He was so important for them the last four or five seasons and of course, for that reason, it's probably going to be more special for him.

"He's going to feel a little bit more and he's going to try his best to win the game and to score. Let's hope he can do it."

Jimenez scored his first goal for Fulham in 16 appearances in their 3-1 defeat at Aston Villa before the international break.

Silva admitted the former Benfica striker has yet to produce his best form for the Cottagers and hopes his first goal of the season has given his confidence a timely boost.

"It was really important for him first of all," Silva added. "We lost the game so it's not the same feeling when a player has scored a goal and you lost the game.

"But it took the weight off his back. It's been tough for him of course. I hope he can keep working hard because he never gave up.

"He's always trying to help the team. Of course scoring a goal was a release for him definitely and we are going to see more confidence from him for sure.

"We were waiting for the goal. It took longer than expected, for him as well.

"But now it's up to him to keep working hard and to be more confident in certain moments around the box because he has the capacity to do it. He has the quality to do it as well. It was important for him."

Jimenez's Fulham team-mate Adama Traore will miss out against his former club after suffering a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Fulham, who sit seven points above the bottom three in 15th place, are bidding to halt a four-game winless run following back-to-back league defeats to Manchester United and Villa.