Gary O'Neil hopeful of securing new deal for Wolves attacker

The South Korean has netted seven times in 13 games in all competitions this season, with six coming in the Premier League, and has helped fire Wolves to a good start to the campaign.

Having already surpassed Wolves’ top goalscorer last season, Hwang has been the subject of interest from other clubs who are monitoring the in-form attacker.

As a result, Wolves have opened talks with Hwang over a new and improved contract and although those conversations are at an early stage, O’Neil is eager to get it over the line.

He said: “We’re hopeful. The club are obviously in talks with Channy and I’m a huge Channy fan, so hopefully it goes well.

“He’s been incredible for me since I’ve arrived and bought into everything that I’ve asked.

“His goals have obviously been good but just the way he is around the place, his work ethic and the way he just does what you ask him to do.

“He does it always with a smile on his face and with real grit and determination.

“He’s an important player for the team and the club and hopefully we can secure his services for a bit longer than his current deal.”

These talks come after Jose Sa and Hugo Bueno signed new deals at Wolves.

It is understood the club are also keen to open talks with other star players.