Gary O'Neil excited about Wolves star's potential

The 22-year-old was due to leave in the summer after being frozen out by Julen Lopetegui, but after being reinstated to the team by O’Neil, the defender has put in superb displays.

Although O’Neil feels Ait-Nouri can still improve, the head coach is looking forward to seeing him develop even further in the Wolves side.

“He has an incredible talent and ability and I feel the biggest improvement can be made with him just by coaching and him understanding his roles and responsibilities better for each game,” O’Neil said.

“We’re trying to improve him positionally and decision making-wise, but we have someone who has that much scope for improvement.

“That’s probably the easiest part for someone to improve. He’s physically developed already, technically he won’t improve much, but when they’re coachable and you can improve that, it makes a big difference.

“I’m excited to see where we can get Rayan. I’m excited he’s been able to play a bit higher up.

“Having that flexibility is important and I’m pleased with where Rayan is.