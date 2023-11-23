Fulham v Wolves: Who's out and who's a doubt

Hugo Bueno's return to the squad last time out was a boost, but the head coach will still have to manage his squad for the trip to Fulham.

Santi Bueno - 90% chance

The centre-back did not travel with Uruguay for the international break due to picking up a small ankle injury, which kept him out of the game against Spurs.

The injury was not deemed serious at the time and Bueno is expected to travel to Fulham, barring any late issues.

"He hurt his ankle a couple of days before the Tottenham game, which was a blow, because we haven't got loads of centre-backs available, especially when we end up with three on the pitch in Dawson, Kilman and Toti," O'Neil said.

"He's back fit, he's trained with the group the last couple of days. He didn't go on international duty because he wouldn't have been fit for their matches.

"He's stayed, worked with the physios and got himself back in shape. I see no problem with him being involved on Monday."

Mario Lemina - 90% chance

Fresh from his heroics against Spurs, Lemina has picked up a small knock while away with Gabon, but is likely to play.

"Mario rolled his ankle on international duty, but he should be fine," O'Neil said.

Matt Doherty - 90% chance

Similar to Lemina, Doherty is feeling the effects of playing for Ireland but is expected to be in the squad.

O'Neil added: "Matt Doherty has a tight hamstring but will be fine."

Pedro Neto - 0% chance

O'Neil was coy about the timeline for Neto's return from his hamstring injury.

The international break will have come at a good time to allow him an opportunity to recover, however he will not be deemed fit for Monday's game.

O'Neil said: "Pedro won't make Monday. He's got a little bit more work to do so he'll stay with the physios and the fitness staff for a bit longer.

"There's no exact timeframe, but he won't be available for Monday. We're hopeful it's weeks (until he's back).

"It's hard (to say) because there will be tests, check-ups and scans done and we'll be guided by how he's healing. He's healing very well and probably ahead of where they'd want him to be.

"We're pleased with the progress he's made but with the nature of the injury, we need to make sure everything's ticked off properly before he's back with the group."

Nathan Fraser - 0% chance

Fraser has missed the last few games with a frustrating quad injury, that he worsened during his rehabilitation. Wolves hope he will not be too far away from returning.

Craig Dawson - 0% chance

In a big blow to O'Neil's team selection, Dawson will certainly miss the game after picking up five yellow cards and being handed a one-match suspension.

Wolves will now need to fill the void left by the experienced centre-back, and may rely on either Santi Bueno or Matt Doherty to replace him, or switch to a back four formation.

Joe Hodge - 0% chance

Hodge remains out injury with a shoulder injury, after his recent surgery, and is not expected to return until next month. He is, however, on track with his recovery and making good progress.

"Hodge is doing well and back on the grass, but it (the game) comes a bit too quick for him," O'Neil said.