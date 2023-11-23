Fulham v Wolves – Liam Keen's predicted line-up

The late comeback win over Spurs last time out should give the team added confidence as they make a trip to the capital, but O'Neil has another major suspension blow to contend with.

Here, Liam Keen predicts the starting XI that Wolves could field.

Jose Sa

The goalkeeper is unlikely to lose his place between the sticks after keeping his place as first choice under O'Neil.

Nelson Semedo

The head coach is a big fan of Semedo and the right-back has delivered with fairly consistent performances, meaning he is expected to keep his place.

Matt Doherty

With Craig Dawson suspended for one game, O'Neil has a big decision on whether to keep the same formation and replace him or switch to a back four. If he sticks with the formation, Santi Bueno would be the natural choice but O'Neil may choose experience instead, meaning Doherty could come into the side as a right-sided centre-back. He has played there in the cup this season.