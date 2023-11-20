Hugo Bueno signs new long-term Wolves deal

The defender has agreed terms until 2028, with the option to extend his stay by a further 12 months.

Bueno broke into the first team last autumn and has since made a further 30 appearances after coming through the club's academy.

The Spaniard was sidelined for the last six games with a knee injury before the win over Spurs, but returned to the squad for that game and was an unused substitute.

Sporting director Matt Hobbs said: “Hugo’s one of the huge success stories of the club. Bringing him in from a grassroots team in Spain when he was just 16, and he’s now 21, playing in the Premier League and being a regular Premier League player. It’s testament to everyone involved.

“He’s got more comfortable and had a Spanish under-21 call up which was thoroughly deserved. The whole journey, there’s been so many people who have played their part, but the one constant has been how good a professional Hugo has been throughout it all.

“We are blessed in that area of the pitch. We’ve got two young, exciting left-backs, who are slightly different, but both have huge talent. They’re competing against each other and they’re really close as well, so it’s a healthy competition, but we will see the benefits of that from both of their performances.”

Bueno added: “I’m so happy to sign this new deal. It’s a little bit of a gift from the club for my work and I feel really happy about that, all the confidence they had in me, to give me the chance to play professionally in the Premier League.

"I just want to say thanks to them and hopefully with my hard work I can keep giving them good performances, good matches for the team. To sign five more years here makes me feel at home.

“I’d been waiting a lot for the opportunity in the last years. The moment I had it, I knew that I had to take my chance and make the most of it, and it’s what I did. It’s been amazing to just train with them every day and now be part of it. Hopefully we can keep going and I can still feel important in the team and do a good job.”

Bueno's recent injury has been a niggling knee knock that he has struggled to shrug off, which he admits has been frustrating, but he is now ready to compete for Wolves again.

He said: “It’s been really, really frustrating for me personally. It’s not the first time I’ve been injured, I know how it is, it’s a little step back, but I always try to use this time to improve little things and come back stronger.

"Right now I feel ready, ready again to play, to help the team, and hopefully get some wins.

“I feel ready, I feel good now, it’s been a week since coming back from injury, but I’m going to make sure I keep training and over the international break get ready, and hopefully be involved against Fulham on the pitch. Hopefully I can make the difference, who knows?"