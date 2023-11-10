How the Premier League table would look without VAR

VAR is becoming the Premier League's biggest talking point with controversial decisions made every week.

Some have said it needs to be tweaked, while some have said it needs to be scrapped all together.

Wolves are one side who have been on the wrong end of key decisions that VAR could and should have intervened in so far this season.

If VAR was not in use this season, the table would have a very different feel to it.

Here is a look how the standings would stack up if the technology was not in use.

Premier League table without VAR:

1 - Man City 27 points 0 difference

2 - Spurs 26 points 0 difference

3 - Liverpool 23 points -1 difference

4 - Arsenal 23 points -1 difference

5 - Villa 22 points 0 difference

6 - Newcastle 20 points 0 difference

7 - Man United 19 +1 difference

8 - Brighton 18 points 0 difference

9 - Brentford 15 points -1 difference

10 - Crystal Palace 15 points 0 difference

11 - West Ham United 14 points 0 difference

12 - Chelsea 12 points -3 difference

13 - Forest 12 points -1 difference

14 - Wolves 12 points 0 difference

15 - Fulham 12 points 0 difference

16 - Everton 11 points 0 difference

17 - Luton 6 points 0 difference

18 - Bournemouth 6 points 0 difference

19 - Burnley 6 points 0 difference

20 - Sheffield United 6 points +2 difference