Vote on ban of same owner loans amid links surrounding former Wolves man

The ban would be in place as a temporary measure during the January transfer window if 14 of the 20 top-flight clubs approve the proposal at the next Premier League shareholders meeting on November 21.

It would prevent the possibility of Newcastle loaning reported target Ruben Neves from Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal as both sides are majority owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Neves moved from Molineux to Saudi Arabia back in the summer - but has now been linked with a loan move to Newcastle following the news Sandro Tonali will be banned for breaching betting rules.

Newcastle are not the only club who operate a multi-club model, with the owners of Manchester City, Chelsea and Brighton also having stakes in other clubs.

It is understood the temporary ban in January would be reviewed before a longer-term solution is sought.