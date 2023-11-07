Wolves squad lending support to Fabio Silva after spot kick controversy

Although the decision to award a 97th- minute penalty has been widely criticised, Silva did have a number of chances to clear the ball before making his challenge on George Baldock.

Gary O’Neil has already given Silva his ‘full support’ and after the player left the field in tears, his team-mates are backing him.

“He’ll be fine, everyone is with him,” Nelson Semedo said. “It was bad luck, the guy was already falling down and it’s not his fault.”

Toti Gomes added: “It’s not a good mood when you lose, we’re frustrated and it’s completely normal and understandable.

“This is one game we should have won and for sure that’s why we’re frustrated.”

Semedo has publicly condemned the officials after the latest controversial decision, as he admitted he lost confidence in them.

A number of team-mates joined Semedo with social media posts after the game and although Toti was more diplomatic in his answer, the defender admits the contentious calls are affecting the squad.

“I didn’t see the replay so I cannot comment right now, but we’ve been struggling a lot with VAR lately, everybody knows this,” Toti said.

“I cannot say much right now, I didn’t see it properly. I don’t know what they can do, but I heard from the last match the referee was punished with the mistake he did against us.

“On this game I cannot talk too much, but it’s affecting us.

“But we could have done our work as well and not be worried about the VAR. Unfortunately we couldn’t leave with the points.”

Another thing the players are in agreement on is the impact of O’Neil.

Despite the loss to the Blades, Wolves have made a good start to the season and Semedo feels O’Neil’s arrival was desperately needed.

“Everybody is happy because he’s a great coach and a great person,” Semedo said. “Everybody in the dressing room likes him, so it was very important for all of us that he came. We are improving week after week with his ideas and his staff’s ideas as well. We like having him a lot.”

Toti added: “I’ve been adapting to the ideas from the gaffer. I’ve been feeling comfortable with what he’s telling me to do in the team.

“Unfortunately we lost, but we still have many more games to go and we will give everything.”