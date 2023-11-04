Toti Gomes warning against Wolves complacency

Now going five games unbeaten, with Toti a key figure in the last four, Wolves are once again looking up the table.

But with struggling Sheffield United next up, and then a home game with Spurs before the international break, Toti is calling on his side to stay focused and carry their momentum into the break.

“It’s been good,” Toti said on the spirit in the camp.

“We’ve been getting the form and everything has been going well, but we want more and more.

“We’ve faced some really tough opponents, especially here at home, Man City, Newcastle and some other opponents, but we’ve been taking it game by game and we want to win this kind of game, not just draw against these kinds of teams.

“We’re happy with the position, but we want more, of course. Now, we will have Sheffield and then we will have Tottenham before another international break, and we will try to have the most points possible.”

The defender has been a rock at the back but turned creator last weekend when he set up Hwang Hee-chan’s equaliser with some neat dribbling.

“When I started to play football, I was a winger and a striker, and I’ve been a left-back as well, so this kind of movement I can do it well sometimes,” Toti added. “After the game they were praising me and it was a good moment, for sure, but I’m just happy that I could assist my team-mate, Channy. I’m happy for him as well because he makes the final work. It’s not just about me, it’s about my whole team. But defending is what I enjoy the most. For a defender, the best thing for me is having a clean sheet and not suffering goals, doing the tackles and everything that I have to do to stop the opponent and to help the team at the back, especially.”

Since Toti has come into the team, Wolves have played a hybrid system between a back five and a back four, with sees Toti either play centre-back or left-back.

And the 24-year-old believes his versatility has been a strength.

Toti said: “It is a good system. Even if it’s left-back or centre-back, I will give my best and give everything for the team.

“The role that the coach has given me has helped me a lot. I was very confident and comfortable with the position and doing that role, so I think he’s been helping me a lot.

“We all like the gaffer. Since he came at the beginning, he spoke with every player and he’s been explaining what his game and everything else is, but I think everybody is happy with what he has been doing since he came in and the ideas that he’s been bringing to the training ground.

“He has completely changed our mentality and the way we face the league because when he came, it was in a difficult for us, but the way he came and the ideas and the mentality, he has been really helping us a lot.”