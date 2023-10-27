Pedro Neto: I will not force January move away from Wolves

Pedro Neto. Picture: Kieran Cleeves/PA Wire.

The winger is in the form of his life with one goal and six assists to his name in the Premier League.

Arsenal have tracked Neto for some time and his improved form could tempt them to make a move, although Wolves are adamant they do not want to sell this season and would demand a substantial fee.

Now, Neto has said he will not force through a move as he hopes to continue his electric displays in a Wolves shirt.

“I want to say that I am here and I will help everyone,” Neto said via the Telegraph.

“I love the club and everybody here, I have always felt that it has given a lot to me.