Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Newcastle's Sandro Tonali could feature against Wolves despite betting ban

By Jonny DruryWolvesPublished: Comments

Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali could feature in Saturday's clash with Wolves - despite being subject to a ten month ban for breaching betting rules.

Sandro Tonali
Sandro Tonali

On Thursday the 23-year-old Italy international learned he had been suspended until next season following an investigation into illegal betting.

However, the sanction is yet to be ratified by UEFA and FIFA, and Magpies boss Eddie Howe explained they had received no new information on the matter.

He said: "It’s a difficult one because we haven’t had official confirmation as a football club yet.

"We’ve heard the news, the statement, but we haven’t had anything from the Italian authorities at the moment, so we’re in limbo, really, waiting for that official confirmation to come through.”

And the Toon boss insisted there is a high chance he could feature in the Saturday clash at Molineux, added: “Yes, I think there’s a high chance again that he could be available for us.

"I still think there are a few things that have to happen before the ban is imposed, so let’s see.”

Wolves
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News