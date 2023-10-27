Newcastle's Sandro Tonali could feature against Wolves despite betting ban

Sandro Tonali

On Thursday the 23-year-old Italy international learned he had been suspended until next season following an investigation into illegal betting.

However, the sanction is yet to be ratified by UEFA and FIFA, and Magpies boss Eddie Howe explained they had received no new information on the matter.

He said: "It’s a difficult one because we haven’t had official confirmation as a football club yet.

"We’ve heard the news, the statement, but we haven’t had anything from the Italian authorities at the moment, so we’re in limbo, really, waiting for that official confirmation to come through.”

And the Toon boss insisted there is a high chance he could feature in the Saturday clash at Molineux, added: “Yes, I think there’s a high chance again that he could be available for us.