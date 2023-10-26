Supporters' Trusts aiming to 'reverse' Wolves fixture switch to Christmas Eve

Molineux (Getty)

In the wake of the exclusive story from the Express & Star last week that the Premier League was planning to move the game to December 24, the Football Supporters' Association and the Supporters' Trusts of both Wolves and Chelsea condemned the move.

Despite that, the league has now confirmed the game will kick off at 1pm on Christmas Eve, prompting a furious response from fans.

Now, the Chelsea Supporters' Trust have announced they have requested a meeting with the Premier League, alongside the Wolves 1877 Trust, and will demand the fixture change is scrapped.

Wolves 1877 Trust branded the decision 'the nightmare before Christmas' and claimed the move was 'the final straw' from the Premier League and broadcasters against matchgoing supporters.

It flagged concerns about how traditionally busy the road and rail networks are on Christmas Eve and the difficulties they will pose to home and away supporters, as well as a busy city centre with shoppers.

Their statement read: "Wolves 1877 Trust recognise that the club are subject to the Premier League TV deal, and that they have little say in the scheduling of fixtures. We also recognise that the club has a commitment, through Premier League rules, to consult with supporters on matters that will directly affect them.

"We are disappointed that the club and the Premier League have not chosen not to use any of the channels available to them to consult with supporters of either Wolves or Chelsea.

"We support the Football Supporters Association and Chelsea Supporters Trust in opposing the principal of Premier League Football matches being played on Christmas Eve, this fixture change now impacts on our Boxing Day match. We will be seeking a direct meeting with the Premier League, along with our colleagues at Chelsea Supporters Trust and the FSA.

"The Trust see the Premier League, and broadcasters, as uncaring and irresponsible in their decision making processes, repeatedly they are late with their fixture change announcements, repeatedly they have disregard for the travel impacts on supporters due to scheduling changes.

"This Christmas Eve fixture is the ‘final straw’ in a long list of Premier League, and broadcaster, snubs for match going supporters.

"The Trust is aware of serious rail disruption over the Christmas period, as announced by network rail. Have the club consulted with the local authority to provide additional parking for Wolves, and travelling Chelsea fans, as the City Centre will be busy with Christmas shoppers?

"The Trust is aware that Christmas Eve is traditionally one of the busiest days on the road in the UK and that Chelsea and ‘distanced’ Wolves supporters are now faced with a nightmare journey to, and from Molineux."

Chelsea Supporters' Trust's statement read: "It is totally unacceptable that Wolves v Chelsea has been scheduled for Christmas Eve.

"Since rumours began circulating on this issue, the Chelsea Supporters' Trust has been clear that selecting this kick-off time will place another hurdle in the way of many matchgoing supporters. Not only could this lead to staffing issues at Molineux, but holiday transport timetables will further inconvenience supporters.

"On Tuesday October 24, we requested an urgent meeting with the relevant decision-makers within the Premier League. We expect that this meeting will be held very soon, alongside the Wolves 1877 Trust, and the Football Supporters' Association.