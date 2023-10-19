Notification Settings

The story of Wolves conquering the States makes it onto the big screen

Premium
WolvesPublished: Comments

Phil Parkes had never ever been out of England before. Gerry Taylor described it as the best tour he had ever been on. Terry Wharton took a trip up to Vegas. Wolves pretty much signed Frank Munro off the back of it.

Bobby Thomson with the trophy
Wolves’ American tour of the summer of ’67 – yes Bryan Adams you were two years out – left a memory and a legacy for many of those involved which remains as sharp and powerful today as it was 56 long years ago.

