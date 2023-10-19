The story of Wolves conquering the States makes it onto the big screen
Phil Parkes had never ever been out of England before. Gerry Taylor described it as the best tour he had ever been on. Terry Wharton took a trip up to Vegas. Wolves pretty much signed Frank Munro off the back of it.
Wolves’ American tour of the summer of ’67 – yes Bryan Adams you were two years out – left a memory and a legacy for many of those involved which remains as sharp and powerful today as it was 56 long years ago.