Gary O'Neil says he still needs to 'earn time' as Wolves boss

Gary O'Neil (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

A difficult start to the campaign, after O'Neil arrived just four days before the start of the season, was followed up by a win over Manchester City and a draw with Villa as Wolves entered the international break in a much healthier position.

Wolves are backing O'Neil to get results in the long-term this campaign, but the head coach is realistic about the standards he needs to meet every weekend to earn the right to manage at the top level.

"In an ideal world, you'd say 'give me ages, give me loads of money and I'll make this incredible for you'," O'Neil said when asked if needs time to make it a success at Wolves.

"But I understand I have to earn my time. Every weekend there's an exam paper and I need to get a certain mark in it to earn time.

"I'm working very hard to earn time. I'm happy with the group I have.

"The club lost some key players but we have a new breed coming through. They're young and talented and it's my job to get them ready to compete week in, week out in the Premier League.

"We're working hard on that and I understand my part in the equation. It's not just about giving me time, I need to make sure I earn it as well."

To earn that time, an incredible amount of work and long hours have gone into O'Neil's role and that of his staff.

Changes to training and the routine, as well as tactical tweaks, are staying to pay dividends with the players and O'Neil is expecting the work to intensify.

He added: "Managing a Premier League club is hard work and it's meant to be hard work, but it's enjoyable.

"There's a lot to do and I've loved every moment of it. Even the tough moments.

"I've enjoyed every moment, I love working hard and love working with a group that want to work hard with me.

"The Pedro Neto example is a really key one, but it's not just him, it's just a good example.