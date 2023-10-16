Reports: Arsenal interested in Wolves' Pedro Neto and Villa's Douglas Luiz

The London club are long-term admirers of Neto and after his bright start to the season, are keeping an eye on him for future transfer windows, reports suggest. Neto has one goal and five assists in eight top flight games this season.
Arsenal also remain interested in Luiz, after they made a late bid for him at the end of the 2022 summer transfer window.
Luiz signed a new long-term deal following that failed move from the Gunners before going to be Villa’s player of the season.
The Brazilian has been in top form this season and has added goals to his game, by becoming the first Villa player to score in four consecutive Premier League home matches since Gareth Barry in 2006.