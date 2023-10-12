Wolves legend Steve Bull opens up on four times he almost left Molineux

Wolves manager Graham Turner and Steve Bull with the Third Division Championship trophy in 1989 Steve Bull celebrates for England 21.11.93 ... Andy Cole Newcastle United puts the ball past Bruce Grobbelaar Liverpool. Picture by Graham Chadwick.

‘Bully’ – as he is affectionately known – played the vast majority of his career at Molineux and became a firm fan favourite for his loyal service over 13 years.

In 1989, three years after joining Wolves from rivals Albion, Bully was called up to the England squad and came off the bench to score on his debut against Scotland, despite being a third division player with Wolves at the time.

But how close did he come to leaving Wolves? Bull has now opened up on the four occasions he almost left his beloved Molineux.

“I know of four clubs I could’ve gone to in my career,” Bull exclusively told Ladbrokes Fanzone.

“The first was Torino. Back in 1990, after the World Cup, Torino came in for me for about £1.75m. I’d been playing with England in Italy for the best part of six weeks, travelling here, there and everywhere, eating all sorts of stuff. And, to be honest, I just liked my own English people, English food, the home comforts, and, let’s be honest, they wouldn’t have been able to understand me!

“The second club was Newcastle. This was Newcastle, before Andy Cole signed for them, I knew I could’ve gone up there. I’d just had my first boy at the time, and the potential disruption to family lifestyle was the main thing which put me off making that move.

“The third club that came in for me was Coventry City, and Big Ron Atkinson. They came in and offered me a five-year deal, but what he was offering me across five years, I was earning at Wolves in three, and so staying with the club for me, at that time, was a no-brainer. It was simple.

“And then the last club, which I know of, that came in for me was Celtic. A massive club, but I just thought it would be too wet up there for me – it was always raining!

“They’re the four I know about, for sure. Any other speculation, or anything else you’ve ever read, I knew nothing about.”

Steve Bull celebrates for England

Bull was also consistently linked with some of the top sides in the country, despite no move materialising.

The striker never played in the top flight for Wolves, but would not make any changes to his career.

He added: “Any regrets? Absolutely none at all. There’s no part of me that wishes I’d have played for any of those clubs.

“I’ve got no regrets in my career, from the first time I kicked a ball at Tipton Town, to West Brom, to Wolves, to finishing my career.

“I never had an agent, and if I would have done, then maybe he’d have pushed for me to go somewhere else. But I’d have dug my heels in; I can promise you that!

“I’ve got to thank Wolves, first and foremost for picking me up and kicking off my career. Hopefully I’ve paid them back over the years with what I’ve done for the club. But Wolves, for me, it’s like my second home. I can park my car on double yellows outside the ground, I can go and have a pint there, whatever time of the day it is.

“But it’s the people of Wolverhampton, the Black Country, and the people of the Black Country, they’re workers, they’re grafters. And when you go out there and work hard on the pitch, they see it, and the appreciate it.