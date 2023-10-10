EFL Trophy: Lincoln 2 Wolves U21 0 – Report

Bruno Jordao (Getty)

After beating Notts County in their first game in Group G, Wolves were hoping to take a step closer to the knockout stages when they travelled to the LNER Stadium.

A youthful side was added to by 15-year-old right-back Wes Okoduwa, who was named on the bench for the under-21s for the first time.

The first chance of the game came for the hosts when Hakeeb Adelakun’s long throw made it’s way to Olamide Shodipo at the far post, who headed over from close range.

Lincoln continued to press for an opener and eventually found it after 19 minutes. Jack Burroughs won the ball back and delivered a low cross for Adelakun, who took one touch and then buried his effort.

Wolves looked for a quick response and came close when Leon Chiwome chipped an effort wide, before Owen Farmer took aim with a powerful curled effort, but goalkeeper Jordan Wright made a smart stop.

Shortly after, a Shodipo free-kick caused chaos in the Wolves box and both Alex Mitchell and Alistair Smith were close to poking home before Wolves cleared their lines, as Lincoln went into the half-time break with a 1-0 advantage.

As the second half got under way, a Burroughs cross dropped to Dylan Duffy, who had a strong shot blocked.

The Imps kept up the pressure and came close to doubling their lead when Teddy Bishop squared to Smith, but goalkeeper Joe Young got down to save.

Young was called into action again when Mitchell’s header forced the goalkeeper into a save from close range, before the ball fell to Duffy, who curled wide.

With 10 minutes remaining, Burroughs fired home into the far corner but the linesman flagged him for offside.

Young was keeping Wolves in the game late on with another fine save to deny Smith and then Timothy Eyoma’s follow-up.

With Wolves chasing an equaliser, Lincoln netted a second in the 93rd minute through Jovon Makama on the break.

In Group G’s other fixture, Derby beat Notts County 2-1, despite the hosts’ late comeback attempt.