Hwang Hee-Chan: Wolves are ready to find top gear

Hwang Hee-Chan (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

The striker's sixth goal of the season earned Wanderers a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa on Sunday despite Pau Torres' rapid equaliser.

It left Wolves 14th in the Premier League with eight points from eight games going into the international break.

Hwang, who scored the winner in last week's 2-1 victory over Manchester City, told the club's official site: "We can build on these last two results, and although we want to win every single game, we managed to get four points from these two games and these points are so important.

"We're just trying to get more. We are still very hungry and we can do much better in the future and show better performances.

"Unfortunately, we didn't win at home, we had a few good chances in the second half where we were able to get a few good shots, but both teams played well.

"We wanted to win and we did everything, we tried to fight and win and the game was very tough, but we managed to get a very important point.

"We're now looking forward and we will try to win the next game, but now we have the international break.

"We need a good rest and there are a few things for us to improve, but we played well and that's well done for our team."

Torres scored his first goal for Villa, knocking in Ollie Watkins' cross just two minutes after Hwang's 53rd-minute opener, as the visitors missed the chance to climb into the top four.

"It was the goal (that secured a) draw, so I was really happy. At the end, we wanted to win," he said.

"We tried all the ways in the last minutes. The team tried all the ways, with Ollie very near in the last action, with Nicolo (Zaniolo), Ezri (Konsa).