Wolves v Man City preview: Gary O’Neil rallies troops for daunting challenge

A disgruntled fan base have been left concerned by Wolves’ start to the season – and O’Neil’s job became even harder this week when his side crashed out of the Carabao Cup to Championship side Ipswich.
Wolves boss Gary O’Neil is wary of Manchester City’s threat as he challenges his side to ‘give absolutely everything’.
A disgruntled fan base have been left concerned by Wolves’ start to the season – and O’Neil’s job became even harder this week when his side crashed out of the Carabao Cup to Championship side Ipswich.