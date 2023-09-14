Wolves staff member Stephen Gilpin aiming for £500k fundraising target for prostate cancer

Wolves' Prostate United 2022 team

The daily walking, running or cycling challenge, taking place in October, has brought together hundreds of staff from football clubs across the pyramid and raised £340,000 since it began in 2018.

Gilpin, who recently joined Wolves as the head of academy sports science and medicine, began supporting Prostate Cancer UK in 2018 after losing his grandfather Norman to the disease in 2010.

The challenge he created now involves more than 300 members of football club staff from more than 60 clubs, and they are now aiming to raise half a million pounds.

“Prostate United has grown beyond our wildest expectations,” Gilpin said.

“We feel that as a collective now it has a unique place on the football calendar, where we all come together as the Prostate United family to raise awareness and much-needed funds for Prostate Cancer UK.

Ross Burbeary and Stephen Gilpin

“In pre-season in 2018, the gaffer actively encouraged the group to discuss inspirational stories or personalities that have impacted our lives. I chose to speak about my grandad, who lost a brave battle with prostate cancer. He played a huge part in my life and the discussion raised a motivation and ambition to emulate this great man in any way I can.

“Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men and knowing that has certainly drove us all on over the years and we’re delighted that the football family is coming together once more for a fantastic charity that’s close to my heart.”

Football fans are also being invited to get involved this year and take on a daily walk, run or bike ride through October.

“We’re really excited for the 2023 edition of Prostate United,” Gilpin added.

“We’ve got a clear goal this year of trying to reach £500,000, which would be a massive milestone for the challenge.

“What we also really want to showcase this year is the Prostate United family and network of people that are all coming together to achieve one common goal, which is to raise as much money for Prostate Cancer UK. We really hope that the football community embraces the challenge and gets on board.”