EFL Trophy: Notts County 1 Wolves U21 2 - Report

Owen Hesketh celebrates for Wolves (Getty)

After 18 minutes Wolves took the lead after a neat move down the left between Matt Whittingham and Owen Farmer, saw the latter put in a low cross to Owen Hesketh at the back post, who calmly slotted home.

The hosts had a good chance to respond when Young hesitated at claiming a lofted cross and Junior Morias won the header, but directed his effort over the bar.

Bruno Jordao had a big chance when goalkeeper Sam Slocombe passed it directly to him, but rather than shooting he took too many touches and was eventually tackled.

Young then made a strong stop to deny Jim O'Brien's free header from five yards.

Notts County should have equalised just before half-time when a disastrous Justin Hubner pass gave away possession with Young out of his goal. The ball was played to Morias at the back post with an open goal, but he fired wide.

A six-on-four break then saw Tobi Adebayo cross, as Young palmed it away. Wolves then got to half-time with their 1-0 lead.

The hosts made four substitutes at half-time but the first big chance fell to Wolves when Farmer rounded Slocombe out wide, but he hesitated and the goalkeeper recovered to claim the ball once it entered his box.

Following that, County lifted in several dangerous crosses as they searched for the equaliser but it was Wolves that made it 2-0 in the 56th minute. A cross-field ball from Farmer found Nathan Fraser, who brought the ball down with his chest and smashed the ball into the roof of the net.

Notts still had their moments and Dan Crowley came close when he slalomed into the box and took aim.

County were dominating possession in the closing stages as Wolves sat in their resolute defensive shape and blocked a handful of shots.

Hubner scored a late own goal to give the hosts hope, but Wolves saw out the game to take the three points in their group.

Wolves U21: Young, Kaleta, Kandola, Hubner, Keto-Diyawa, Whittingham (Esen, 62), Hesketh (Ojinnaka, 92), Jordao, Birtwistle, Fraser (McLeod, 62), Farmer (Ashworth, 88).

Subs not used: Arinbjornsson, Igbinoghene, Harper.

Notts County: Slocombe, Rawlinson (Palmer, 45), O'Brien, Austin (Crowley, 45), Baldwin (Brindley, 45), Bostock (Cameron, 45), Adebayo (Randall, 65), Munakandafa, Chicksen, Morias, Macari.